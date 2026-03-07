‘Welcome to Kerala’ board sparks tension on TN-KL border

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Thaloor, along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, near Pandalur in the Nilgiris district after a ‘Welcome to Kerala’ signboard in English and Malayalam was allegedly put up on Thursday by the neighbouring state’s public works department as Kerala claims the territory belongs to it.

On Friday, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre and locals staged a protest against the ‘Kerala government’s move’, demanding the removal of the board and asking the Nilgiris district administration to protect the TN territory.

As the crowd moved towards the area where the board is put up, police forces from both states rushed to the spot and prevented things getting out of hand. Police said 46 NTK supporters were arrested and released in the evening.

Revenue department officials from Nilgiris district held talks with the people and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

An official from the revenue department told TNIE, “Thaloor is adjacent to the Wayanad district border of Kerala. A signboard has been placed in that area, which has led to the tension. We have spoken to Wayanad district collector on this and instructed them to remove it. A digital survey will be conducted on behalf of both states to mark the territory. Until then, the previous status quo should be maintained, as has been communicated.”

NTK chief coordinator Seeman demanded the TN government to act swiftly to protect the state’s territory.

“Kerala officials destroyed the board installed by the TN government and placed their board claiming the area as their territory. If the board is not replaced with the TN one, we will launch a territory retrieval movement with the support of the Gudalur people,” Seeman said in a statement.

Despite repeated attempts, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru could not be reached for comments.