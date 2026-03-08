CII recommends framework to boost women labour force

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Women’s Network (CII-IWN) on Saturday released a white paper recommending a policy framework to improve women’s safety, health and career continuity, to increase women’s participation in the labour force from the current 40%.

The report, released at CII-IWN’s annual leadership summit Thaaragai, highlights challenges faced by women across different life stages.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital and chief guest at the summit, said, “Women may take a break when they get married and have children. Later, in their 40s and 50s, menopause-related health issues and caregiving responsibilities for ageing parents also affect their career,” he said, adding men do not face such challenges.

The white paper was prepared based on ‘Vividha’ conclaves and roundtables organised by CII-IWN in 2024 and 2025, with stakeholders, including UN Women and representatives from the state government’s ‘WESAFE’ initiative.

Among its key recommendations is a shift from focusing only on maternity benefits to supporting women’s health across their life cycle. It also recommends safeguards and second-career programmes to support women returning to work after maternity breaks.