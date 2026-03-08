Class 10 student to get free spinal cord surgery after collector's intervention in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Class 10 student of a government school in Madukkarai taluk, who is suffering from a spinal cord issue, will soon undergo surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore after the district collector’s intervention.

S Surjith (14), a student at Kurumbampalayam Government School in Madukkarai taluk, has been suffering from spinal cord curvature disorder (scoliosis) and cannot sit for long hours in the classroom. His father, K Suresh Kumar, who runs a small puncture stall on the roadside at Madukkarai took him to a government hospital. As the surgery facility is not available at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he was referred to Chennai but the family returned due to inconvenience in providing treatment.

They approached a private hospital, but since they could not afford the treatment, Surjith’s headmaster brought the matter to the attention of District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar. The collector then spoke with the officials at Ganga Hospital, where the student's family was told to arrange Rs 4.5 lakh for the surgery.