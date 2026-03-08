Do not allot govt drivers, conductors other duties: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently told the state transport department to strictly ensure that drivers and conductors working in the state transport undertakings should not be allotted other work, except when they suffer disability while on duty and are found unfit to continue in their respective posts.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman made the observations while hearing a petition filed by Arasu Pokkuvarathu Thozhilalar Sangam in 2019, alleging that nearly 208 drivers and conductors, who are members of Anna Thozhir Sangam affiliated to the AIADMK, were drawing salary without performing their respective duties under the pretext of being engaged ‘on other duty’, such as administrative works.

According to the petitioner association, a GO on October 31, 2018, directed TNSTC-Madurai to streamline existing staff strength which revealed that 184 drivers, 81 conductors and 135 technical staff were working in excess in the department.

Instructions were given to TNSTC that the posts may continue to be filled only according to the number of scheduled services. However, the same situation is still continuing, the association alleged, and submitted an RTI reply that 264 drivers and conductors are still engaged in administrative work in name of other duties.