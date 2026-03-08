Halt in exports: Egg prices come down to Rs 3.5 apiece in Namakkal

SALEM: Amid the ongoing West Asia war, around 3.5 crore eggs exported from Namakkal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are stranded at sea, and the disruption of exports has destabilised the market and forced poultry farmers to sell eggs far below the official price.

Exporters said about 70 containers, each carrying nearly five lakh eggs, were shipped on February 28. However, the ship has not reached the destination and remains anchored at sea.

At an estimated value of Rs 4.80 per egg, the stranded consignment is worth nearly Rs 16.8 crore.

The halt in exports has sharply affected the poultry industry in Namakkal, one of the country’s largest egg-producing hubs. The region produces around six crore eggs daily, of which 75 lakh to one crore eggs are usually exported, mainly to the UAE and other Gulf countries depending on demand.

With exports coming to a standstill and no fresh orders from western markets, eggs are piling up in farms and warehouses. Farmers say they are now forced to sell eggs for as low as Rs 3.50 apiece, well below the Rs 4.30 apiece rate fixed by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) Namakkal.

Jahan R, secretary of the Egg and Poultry Products Exporters Association, said the farmgate price has fallen by about 50 paise in the past week due to uncertainty in international markets. “The production cost of an egg is around Rs 5, including feed and other expenses. Farmers are now selling eggs at around Rs 3.50, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.50 per egg,” he said.

With the region producing about seven crore eggs daily, poultry sector could be facing losses of around Rs 10.5 crore every day, he added.