Leukaemia diagnosed child from Krishnagiri in need of financial assistance for regular treatment

KRISHNAGIRI: An eight-year-old tribal girl from Shoolagiri diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is in need of financial assistance for monthly visits to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

The girl, Subashini (8), daughter of C Manickam (40) of Ramandoddi village near Shoolagiri, a daily wager, was diagnosed with AML in 2024, following which she had undergone Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at RGGGH. Subashini has received treatment for several months in the hospital and was discharged in November 2024. Following this, she is required to pay a visit to the hospital for regular checkup and treatment every month.

Speaking to TNIE, Manickam said, "For more than a year, we have been visiting the hospital every month and and we are unable to meet out our transportation expenses. The medical expenses have already put me in debt and I need to take care of my four girl children too. We urge the district administration to provide us with financial assistance for regular treatment."

When TNIE took the matter to Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, he assured support and asked the health department to intervene and arrange transportation facilities. Shoolagiri Block Medical Officer (BMO), Dr S Raghavendara Kumar told TNIE, "The health department has planned to arrange a vehicle for her monthly visits and food expenses will also be covered. Next week, for this month's visit, the vehicle will be arranged."