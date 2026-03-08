Low demand, profits: Palmarosa loses its essence in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A massive decline in cultivation area, coupled with lack of demand for Palmrosa oil and its poor pricing, has come as a massive setback for the Palmarosa industry in Dharmapuri.

Palmarosa grass (Cymbopogon martinii) is an aromatic grass that is cultivated in rain-fed areas such as Dharmapuri and is primarily used in the production of essential oils, which are marketed to other districts and are much sought after by cosmetic industries, especially in the production of scents, shampoos, face creams and other products.

It is also used as a medicine due to its anti-microbial properties and for therapeutic uses such as relieving stress, anxiety and fatigue.

However, the lack of demand has led to a massive decline in Palmarosa cultivation area by nearly 50%, directly impacting cottage industries across the district. Farmers are urging the Agriculture Marketing Department to take steps to ensure the survival of these industries through direct procurement and fair pricing for the oils. Further, the weak monsoons have resulted in the failure of crop production, leaving farmers distressed.

Speaking to TNIE, G Chinnasamy from Annasagaram, a Palmarosa cultivator and oil producer, said, "Last year, rainfall was so low that the grass was unable to grow. They thrive on rain-fed lands, but with no rains it has no means of survival. Now, there is no means to get Palmarosa in Dharmapuri; the cultivation area has declined by nearly 50%. Five years ago, we had about 1,450 acres; now, we have about 410 acres of area under cultivation.”