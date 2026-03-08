Railway flyover on Tiruppur ring road to be ready by month-end

TIRUPPUR: The construction of the railway flyover on the ring road connecting Avinashi road and Mangalam road in the western part of Tiruppur city is expected to be over by the end of March. Meanwhile, the public have been pressing for the speedy completion of the two-decade-old project.

A senior official of the State Highways Department said, "We have completed 90% of the work. All concrete work has been completed. Only a few minor works need to be completed on the Velampalayam route. We plan to complete those works as soon as possible. The work continues without any interruption and delay."

This flyover, which spans about 1.04 kilometre over College Road in Anaipalayam, crosses the railway track and the adjacent Noyyal River. The project, initially planned at Rs 19.78 crore, was later revised to Rs 45 crore, sources said.

RV Subramanian, a resident of Kavilipalayam, hoped the work on the bridge was completed quickly.