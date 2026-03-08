Railway flyover on Tiruppur ring road to be ready by month-end

TIRUPPUR: The construction of the railway flyover on the ring road connecting Avinashi road and Mangalam road in the western part of Tiruppur city is expected to be over by the end of March. Meanwhile, the public have been pressing for the speedy completion of the two-decade-old project.
A senior official of the State Highways Department said, "We have completed 90% of the work. All concrete work has been completed. Only a few minor works need to be completed on the Velampalayam route. We plan to complete those works as soon as possible. The work continues without any interruption and delay."
This flyover, which spans about 1.04 kilometre over College Road in Anaipalayam, crosses the railway track and the adjacent Noyyal River. The project, initially planned at Rs 19.78 crore, was later revised to Rs 45 crore, sources said.
RV Subramanian, a resident of Kavilipalayam, hoped the work on the bridge was completed quickly.
"Nearly two decades have passed since the construction began in 2006. However, the work on this bridge is still not complete. If this bridge becomes operational, it will be very beneficial for the people of the western part of Tiruppur. Vehicles coming from Avinashi road can reach this bridge via Velampalayam and Sirupooluvapatti and easily reach Mangalam road. Similarly, vehicles can easily reach Avinashi Road from Mangalam Road. This eliminates the need for vehicles to go into the city. This will also solve some of the traffic congestion," he said.
S Nandagopal, Secretary of Velampalayam in CPM, who has been fighting for this project for a long time, said, "The project work was delayed for a long time due to court cases. However, the work started again in 2017 after a favourable verdict. But it was interrupted again in 2024 due to the relocation of pipeline works. Work is still progressing slowly. We expect the State Highways Department to complete this work before the upcoming Assembly election."