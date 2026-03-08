Reel shooters at Coimbatore bus stand: Police urged to take action

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Police on Saturday launched an inquiry against social media influencers shooting reels in the busy Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand in Coimbatore city.

A video shot at the stand shows a youth running into the bus stand wearing a saree, while two youths danced as a couple for a Tamil song at the waiting area and near the parking bays.

Public say that reel shooters have become a nuisance filming and even breach privacy.

A corporation bus driver, P Dhanabal (name changed), who saw the reel on Saturday, said such reckless acts pose danger too as a bus could have hit the youths while filming. He noted that reels were filmed inside the bus stand despite a police booth being located there.

He recalled several accidents have already occurred at the bus stand.

"Such actions set a bad example for other social media influencers; they may also attempt similar acts in the bus stand. To prevent such nuisance, the police department should take legal action against them," he urged.