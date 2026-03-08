Reel shooters at Coimbatore bus stand: Police urged to take action

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Police on Saturday launched an inquiry against social media influencers shooting reels in the busy Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand in Coimbatore city.
A video shot at the stand shows a youth running into the bus stand wearing a saree, while two youths danced as a couple for a Tamil song at the waiting area and near the parking bays.
Public say that reel shooters have become a nuisance filming and even breach privacy.
A corporation bus driver, P Dhanabal (name changed), who saw the reel on Saturday, said such reckless acts pose danger too as a bus could have hit the youths while filming. He noted that reels were filmed inside the bus stand despite a police booth being located there.
He recalled several accidents have already occurred at the bus stand.
"Such actions set a bad example for other social media influencers; they may also attempt similar acts in the bus stand. To prevent such nuisance, the police department should take legal action against them," he urged.
Activist S Basha told TNIE that it was unfortunate that reels were filmed inside the bus stand despite the presence of police.
The police should have stopped such actions. This incident indicates that anyone can do anything there.
"In their reels, they have shown the faces of women, including schoolchildren, without their permission and edited and uploaded them in such public nuisance videos. This is not ethical. Where is individual privacy here? The footage could be misused by others, so it must be deleted," he urged the police.
A police officer from Kattoor police station told TNIE that their Instagram ID, named Jiz.mon, shows that the youths who allegedly belong to Kerala had caused a nuisance by dancing in several public places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, not just here.
"We have launched an inquiry into the nuisance created here through the cybercrime wing and summons will be issued soon to them," he said.