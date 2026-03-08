Suspect in Manamadurai assault case dies while undergoing treatment

SIVAGANGA: A suspect in police custody in an assault case died without responding to treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Akash Denison (26) of Krishnapuram Colony in Manamadurai, Sivaganga district.

He is said to have succumbed to breathing difficulties.

Akash was one of two suspects in an assault case booked by Manamadurai police on March 6.

Akash and his associate Guna (23) of Manamadurai had assaulted P Jeyakumar (37) of Jeeva Nagar and R Alagarswamy (34) of Aathanur when the duo were talking near Seyon Nagar in Manamadurai.

Akash and Guna had assaulted the duo with a machete before escaping from the spot.

When police attempted to nab Akash and the other suspect at a bridge near Manamadurai, Akash broke his leg and sustained injuries. The suspects had also admitted to the crime during interrogation.

Akash was initially receiving treatment at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital before being shifted to GRH. His body has been shifted for post-mortem.

The family staged a protest in Manamadurai bypass by blaming the police for the death.