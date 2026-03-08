Wages hiked for part-time sanitary workers in schools across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has increased wages of around 32,900 part-time sanitary workers who clean toilets in government schools across Tamil Nadu. The hike is likely to come into effect from May. However, workers and activists say the hike is long overdue and still inadequate.

The department issued a government order on Friday to revise the consolidated pay for sanitary workers employed by the respective local body. Under the revised pay structure, sanitary workers in primary schools will receive Rs 1,500 per month, up from Rs 1,000, while those working in middle schools will get Rs 2,300, an increase from Rs 1,500. Workers in government high schools will receive Rs 3,400, up from Rs 2,250, and those in higher secondary schools will be paid Rs 4,500, compared to the earlier Rs 3,000.

As many as 32,908 part-time sanitary workers are engaged in sanitation work in government schools across the state under consolidated pay. These workers clean toilets twice a day, once in the morning and again in the afternoon.