10 companies allotted lands in SIPCOT park

DHARMAPURI: The backward Dharmapuri district is set for an industrialisation push with a major SIPCOT initiative proposed earlier.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has allocated 17 plots covering an area of 45.87 acres to set up 10 industrial units as part of the first phase of its project in Dharmapuri. The industries would take root here by 2028, said SIPCOT officials.

Officials in the Dharmapuri district administration said, "In all 998.47 acres has been dedicated for setting up industries in the SIPCOT Park. This area had been divided into 56 plots of land for better management. So far, 17 plots have been allotted to 10 companies involved in the manufacture of EV components, battery manufacturing, spares and other electronic components."

Speaking about the various initiatives undertaken here, a senior SIPCOT official told TNIE, "The development works in SIPCOT were announced last year and began soon after. The Industrial Park was proposed in two phases, and as part of the first phase, the land acquisition of 1,734.15 acres has been completed. Last, June SIPCOT has sought applicants for lands in the industrial complex, and after reviewing the documentation, over 17 plots of land, which are about 45.97 acres, have been allotted to 10 industries or companies here."