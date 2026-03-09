10 companies allotted lands in SIPCOT park

DHARMAPURI: The backward Dharmapuri district is set for an industrialisation push with a major SIPCOT initiative proposed earlier.
The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has allocated 17 plots covering an area of 45.87 acres to set up 10 industrial units as part of the first phase of its project in Dharmapuri. The industries would take root here by 2028, said SIPCOT officials.
Officials in the Dharmapuri district administration said, "In all 998.47 acres has been dedicated for setting up industries in the SIPCOT Park. This area had been divided into 56 plots of land for better management. So far, 17 plots have been allotted to 10 companies involved in the manufacture of EV components, battery manufacturing, spares and other electronic components."
Speaking about the various initiatives undertaken here, a senior SIPCOT official told TNIE, "The development works in SIPCOT were announced last year and began soon after. The Industrial Park was proposed in two phases, and as part of the first phase, the land acquisition of 1,734.15 acres has been completed. Last, June SIPCOT has sought applicants for lands in the industrial complex, and after reviewing the documentation, over 17 plots of land, which are about 45.97 acres, have been allotted to 10 industries or companies here."
Meanwhile, amenities to the industrial park are being improved. "We previously completed an approach road from NH 44 to the park for Rs 12.39 cr. Thereafter, the service roads were expanded for Rs 5.42 cr," officials said.
Stormwater drains are being dug in about 200 acres. Further sanction has been received to build minor bridges for Rs 103.08 cr with Rs 66.70 cr allocated for their construction so far. Additionally, Rs 3.24 cr has been sanctioned for the construction of an administration building. To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, a 230 kV substation will be constructed at Rs 4.67 cr."
The SIPCOT Industrial Park is one of the most anticipated projects in Dharmapuri. It will not only provide employment opportunities to the skilled and non-skilled labourers in the district, but also will improve the district's industrial potential.