24 bonded labourers rescued from cane field in Erode

ERODE: Two dozen bonded labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were employed in a sugarcane field at Olapalayam village in Erode, have been rescued. Among those rescued were five boys and four girls. Police arrested a middleman from Maharashtra in connection with the case on Sunday.

The accused, S Yuvraj Shindo (50), had brought the workers to Erode recently for harvesting work after recruiting some of them last November, the police said. The labourers had earlier been made to work in Maharashtra for about four months, where they were each paid around Rs 30,000, they added.

After bringing the labourers to Erode on February 22, Yuvraj allegedly made them stay in farmlands in Olapalayam and forced them to work in sugarcane fields without paying wages. Officials said the labourers were not allowed to leave the farmland and were effectively treated as bonded labourers.