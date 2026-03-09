500-member IT ‘war room’ gets ready to ‘trend’ DMK meet

TIRUCHY: With lakhs of party workers expected to gather in Tiruchy for the DMK’s 12th state conference on Monday, the party is preparing for a parallel show of strength online. The DMK has set up a dedicated IT wing ‘war room’ at the conference venue to coordinate large-scale digital outreach, aiming at hitting one million engagements during the event.

Around 500 IT wing members from across Tamil Nadu will operate from the facility located behind the main stage in Siruganur, livestreaming speeches, pushing short video clips and updates across multiple social media platforms in real time.

Party sources said that the effort is aimed at amplifying the conference online and ensuring coordinated social media engagement through hundreds of district-level party handles and supporter networks. Influencers and party volunteers across districts are also expected to stream and share content simultaneously, in a bid to maximise online reach.