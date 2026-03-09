Activist alleges misuse of FL2 licences in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Several FL2 licence holders in Tenkasi are allegedly selling liquor in retail by misusing permits for recreation clubs. According to information obtained through RTI query by activist S Jameen, the State government has permitted FL2 license to 21 Manamahizh Mandrams (recreation or sport clubs or associations) across Tenkasi in the past two years. Of these, 13 FL2 licence holders and five FL3 licence holders are allegedly running bars along State or National highways.

Jameen demanded that FL2 bars located on roadsides be removed, pointing out that the district already has 61 Tasmac retail outlets. He further alleged that many licence holders were misusing the provisions by running the mandrams like retail liquor shops. “FL2 permits allow liquor to be served only to permanent members of the mandrams. However, during my field visits, I found that several of these establishments were openly selling liquor to the public,” he told TNIE.