B Mallapuram residents to boycott polls over lack of roads

DHARMAPURI: Ward 15 residents of B Mallapuram panchayat in Pappireddipatti constituency put a banner outside their village, urging politicians not to enter their village and seek votes. Further, they also stated that they would be boycotting the upcoming election, as elected representatives have failed to provide roads to their village.

Residents of Majid Street in Ward 15 have a total of 1,200 people living in the area. For years, residents had sought the administration to improve roads in their area. However, as no efforts were taken, they put up a banner urging politicians not to come to their ward seeking votes. Further, they also said they would not participate in the election.

Speaking to TNIE, B Gnanasekar said, "Our roads are damaged, water supply is hit, and we have no drainage. We have been requesting all amenities to be brought to our village, especially proper roads. However, so far, none of our requests has been fulfilled. Therefore, we are boycotting the election."

Another resident, J Sivakumar, said, "Most roads in our panchayat are damaged as the roads were laid here nearly a decade ago. There have been no efforts to undertake renovations. Roads are crucial for healthcare, education and even livelihood. When we are denied basic amenities, why should we vote?"

However, when TNIE reached out to officials in the revenue department, they said, There is a legal dispute against constructing roads, which has caused the delay. Until the matter is resolved, there is little we can do."