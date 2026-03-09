Bottle return scheme: Tasmac workers plan protest

COIMBATORE: The joint committee of the Tasmac trade unions in Coimbatore district has announced a series of actions to address longstanding operational difficulties in implementing the empty liquor bottle return (buy-back) scheme at outlets.

The main demands of the unions to eliminate practical issues in the bottle collection process include affixing of "buy-back" stickers on bottles by liquor manufacturing companies before dispatch to retail outlets as well as collection of empty bottles by tender contractors (or designated agencies) using their own arrangements and logistics.

The unions strongly oppose assigning the tasks of sticking buy-back stickers or handling returned empty bottles to Tasmac shop employees, arguing it adds undue burden without adequate support.

The union also alleged that persons claiming that they have taken the tender to collect empty liquor bottles from outlets, are threatening employees to affix stickers on the bottles or pay money to them.