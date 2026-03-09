Bottle return scheme: Tasmac workers plan protest

COIMBATORE: The joint committee of the Tasmac trade unions in Coimbatore district has announced a series of actions to address longstanding operational difficulties in implementing the empty liquor bottle return (buy-back) scheme at outlets.
The main demands of the unions to eliminate practical issues in the bottle collection process include affixing of "buy-back" stickers on bottles by liquor manufacturing companies before dispatch to retail outlets as well as collection of empty bottles by tender contractors (or designated agencies) using their own arrangements and logistics.
The unions strongly oppose assigning the tasks of sticking buy-back stickers or handling returned empty bottles to Tasmac shop employees, arguing it adds undue burden without adequate support.
The union also alleged that persons claiming that they have taken the tender to collect empty liquor bottles from outlets, are threatening employees to affix stickers on the bottles or pay money to them.
In a statement, the committee highlighted that for the past three years the Tasmac management has failed to provide necessary infrastructure to smoothly execute the court-mandated scheme.
To press for their demands, the joint committee has resolved to file 2,000 petitions with the Labour Commissioner at Coimbatore on March 10. Also, workers from all Tasmac shops in Coimbatore North and South districts have been urged to assemble at the District Collector's office at 10 am on March 11 to submit the buy-back stickers en masse as a symbolic protest.
The empty bottle buy-back initiative, enforced following Madras High Court directives to reduce environmental pollution from discarded liquor bottles, involves charging an extra Rs 10 per bottle (refundable upon return with intact sticker). However, unions statewide have repeatedly protested over increased workload, hygiene concerns, lack of storage facilities, and insufficient manpower.