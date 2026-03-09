CM Stalin inaugurates Murasoli Maran Park

He also inaugurated ‘Mudhalvar Padaipagam’ built in Jawahar Nagar at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore with modern reading spaces, Kolathur Modern Market constructed on Paper Mills Road at a cost of Rs 19.3 crore, a new school building in Srinivasa Nagar, a women’s gym in Jawahar Nagar, a multipurpose centre in Ramana Nagar, and upgraded sewage pumping stations in the constituency, installed at a cost of Rs 12.48 crore.

Later, he distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries including laptops for students, sewing machines for women trainees and spectacles for patients who tested their eye sights in Kalaignar Eye Hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated ‘Mudhalvar Padaipagam’ and modern library in Triplicane and Walltax Road, AC bus stops on Walltax Road and Kalmandapam in Royapuram, a new UPHC on Seven Wells Street, apart from new schools buildings and a community hall.