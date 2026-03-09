EPS slams ‘traitors’, says CM must worry about DMK, not AIADMK

ERODE/SALEM: The AIADMK has become stronger after expelling traitors and no one can destroy it, said Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at Perundurai in Erode on Sunday.

While addressing a public meeting, Palaniswami said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin claims that the BJP will swallow or destroy the AIADMK, but in reality, no one can do so.”

Palaniswami also launched attacks on former AIADMK functionaries, including O Panneerselvam, V Senthil Balaji and others, who are currently in the DMK.

The AIADMK general secretary said, “During our regime, when the court verdict came against Amma, she trusted him and gave him the post of CM. Our party made him the CM from an ordinary position. He has forgotten all this. Our pioneer M G Ramachandran formed the AIADMK with the aim of destroying the DMK, an evil force. However, OPS has now taken refuge in the party that MGR wanted to remove from TN. I have criticised him several times as the B team of the DMK and it has now been proven.”

Attacking Senthil Balaji, he said, “Similarly, the DMK has also given a high position to Senthil Balaji, who too betrayed the AIADMK. That is very dangerous. Stalin is soon going to be in danger, as Senthil, who has already stabbed the AIADMK in the back, will do the same to Stalin if he feels threatened. Therefore, Stalin should not worry about the AIADMK but should think about saving the DMK.”