EPS, TTV and Anbumani condemn Mamata for ‘disrespecting’ President

He expressed sadness that the President had to publicly express anguish over the incident and stressed that constitutional offices represent the dignity of the Republic. He further said that those in power have the responsibility to ensure that administrative actions reflect proper respect for the nation’s highest office.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the West Bengal government had deliberately disrespected the President during her state visit to attend an international conference of the Santali tribal community. He said that as per protocol, the chief minister or a state minister should receive the President when she arrives in a state. However, he claimed that only the Mayor of Siliguri welcomed her at Bagdogra airport.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and TMC (M) president G K Vasan also echoed similar views and condemned the incident.