INDIA bloc will be led by Congress in Pondy, DMK in TN, says Mukul Wasnik

CHENNAI: Congress Working Committee member Mukul Wasnik on Sunday asserted that the Congress would lead the alliance in Puducherry, while the DMK would head the alliance in Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence that the DMK–Congress combine would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters at Satyamurthy Bhavan after a review meeting on poll preparedness, the senior leader said the alliance was well positioned to win the confidence of the electorate.

“After the counting of votes, you will see that we will have our government in the state,” he said.