INDIA bloc will be led by Congress in Pondy, DMK in TN, says Mukul Wasnik

CHENNAI: Congress Working Committee member Mukul Wasnik on Sunday asserted that the Congress would lead the alliance in Puducherry, while the DMK would head the alliance in Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence that the DMK–Congress combine would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to reporters at Satyamurthy Bhavan after a review meeting on poll preparedness, the senior leader said the alliance was well positioned to win the confidence of the electorate.
“After the counting of votes, you will see that we will have our government in the state,” he said.
Wasnik also dismissed the prospects of actor-politician Vijay emerging as a significant political force in the state, saying the support of the electorate would remain with the DMK–Congress alliance. He added that the Congress had made adequate preparations for the elections at the organisational level.
Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar said the party planned to deploy around 1,000 active members in each constituency to strengthen campaign efforts for both Congress candidates and its alliance partners.
TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai said, “The Congress will lead the bloc in Puducherry, while the DMK will head the alliance in Tamil Nadu.”
Responding to a question on the INDIA alliance and seat-sharing talks, former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said Girish Chodankar had directed the formation of a coordination committee under his leadership.