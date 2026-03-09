Inquiry wing headless, TN Lokayukta falters as anti-corruption watchdog

CHENNAI: More than six years after its establishment, the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta continues to function without a head for its inquiry wing, leaving the state’s anti-corruption watchdog without a proper investigative arm even to conduct an initial probe into complaints against officials and public representatives.

Formed after a nationwide anti-corruption movement and judicial prodding that forced reluctant states to establish such institutions, the state Lokayukta today remains largely toothless, lacking institutional recognition, powers, safeguards and even public awareness required for it to function effectively.

Under the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Act, 2018, the body is empowered to inquire into complaints against a wide range of public servants, including state ministers, legislators and senior officials such as IAS and IPS officers. To enable this, the law mandates the creation of an inquiry wing, headed by a director of inquiry, to investigate complaints against public servants.

The Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Rules, 2018, stipulate that the wing must have a director and an assistant director, appointed on deputation from the police department, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, respectively. However, since the Lokayukta was established in 2019, neither post has been filled, leaving the institution without its own investigative arm.