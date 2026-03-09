Kin seek safe return of TN fishers stranded in Iran

KANNIYAKUMARI: Relatives of fishermen from Kanniyakumari district have urged the centre to take immediate steps to bring back around 800 fishers allegedly stranded in Kish, Asaloor, Shiragh, Mugham islands of Iran owing to the war in West Asia. A video sent by the stranded fishers to their families has now gone viral.

Fishers from coastal villages of the district go to Iran via Dubai after getting seaman licence and work for Iranian sponsors, sources said. V Vimala of Rajakkamangalamthurai said her husband J Rajendiran (48) called her over phone from Kish island on Saturday, saying all the fishermen working there are in a state of fear owing to constant air strikes.