Man held for assaulting 7-year-old in Komarapalayam

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal police have arrested a man from Salem in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Komarapalayam.

The accused, R Manikandan (24), a native of Ammapet in Salem, had been staying in Komarapalayam for over a week while working at a construction site near the girl’s house.

Police said that around 10 pm on Saturday, the girl was playing alone outside her house when Manikandan allegedly lured her away by promising to buy her something. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and later left her near a bridge connecting Erode and Komarapalayam before fleeing.