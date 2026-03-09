Man held for assaulting 7-year-old in Komarapalayam

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal police have arrested a man from Salem in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Komarapalayam.
The accused, R Manikandan (24), a native of Ammapet in Salem, had been staying in Komarapalayam for over a week while working at a construction site near the girl’s house.
Police said that around 10 pm on Saturday, the girl was playing alone outside her house when Manikandan allegedly lured her away by promising to buy her something. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and later left her near a bridge connecting Erode and Komarapalayam before fleeing.
Hearing the child’s cries, passersby stopped and took her back home. Her parents admitted her to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed the sexual assault, following which a complaint was lodged with the Komarapalayam police.
On the directions of Namakkal SP S Vimala, teams were formed to trace the accused. Meanwhile, locals traced Manikandan to Chinnapanaickenpalayam and attacked him before police could reach the spot.
Following his arrest, family members staged a protest demanding that the accused be handed over to them. Police personnel pacified the protesters and assured them that strict legal action would be taken.
The child is stable and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.