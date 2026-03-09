Mangarai tribal hamlet sees long-awaited infrastructure work after years of delay

COIMBATORE: After a long delay, the Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Coimbatore district has finally initiated work to provide basic infrastructure and amenities in the Mangarai tribal hamlet near Chinna Thadagam.
The hamlet, near the reserve forest boundary, is home to about 30 Irula tribal households.
For a long time residents have been living in thatched-roof huts but a decade ago, around 12 houses were upgraded to concrete-roofed structures. In 2023, an additional 15 houses were constructed under the PM-JANMAN scheme. Each house, built on 1.5 cents with three rooms, cost Rs 5.70 lakh.
However, residents allege that the housing project remains incomplete, lacking essential provisions such as electricity, drinking water, and toilets. As a result, many families continue to live in makeshift huts rather than occupying the new houses.
The area faces a significant risk of human-animal conflict, particularly with wild elephants frequently passing through Mangarai village. Residents are therefore demanding the urgent completion of housing along with basic infrastructure.
Earlier this year, on January 21, TNIE carried detailed news highlighting the hardships faced by the tribal community. Following this, DRDA officials assured that the works would be completed as part of their ongoing cluster house development project, which covers 29 clusters across 19 village panchayats in Coimbatore district.
Mangarai is one of the beneficiary villages, where road works and other essential infrastructure projects have now begun.
A senior official from the Periyanaickenpalayam block said that funds have already been allocated and that the works are underway, with completion expected by the end of this month.
Meanwhile, residents maintain that key facilities including houses, toilets, and water supply remain stalled midway. They say that even if only the house construction is finished, they could start using them immediately.