Mangarai tribal hamlet sees long-awaited infrastructure work after years of delay

COIMBATORE: After a long delay, the Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Coimbatore district has finally initiated work to provide basic infrastructure and amenities in the Mangarai tribal hamlet near Chinna Thadagam.

The hamlet, near the reserve forest boundary, is home to about 30 Irula tribal households.

For a long time residents have been living in thatched-roof huts but a decade ago, around 12 houses were upgraded to concrete-roofed structures. In 2023, an additional 15 houses were constructed under the PM-JANMAN scheme. Each house, built on 1.5 cents with three rooms, cost Rs 5.70 lakh.

However, residents allege that the housing project remains incomplete, lacking essential provisions such as electricity, drinking water, and toilets. As a result, many families continue to live in makeshift huts rather than occupying the new houses.