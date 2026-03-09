Off the cuff | Seat dreams hit a wall

Two former ministers from the western region, belonging to rival political camps, along with another ex-minister from the southern region, were allegedly engaged in backchannel talks with the ruling DMK, exploring the possibility of switching sides. While the party was said to be receptive, sources indicated the negotiations ran into trouble after one of the leaders demanded not only a seat for himself but also tickets for two close supporters. The leaders were closely watching the tense seat-sharing talks between the DMK and Congress, hoping a fallout would open space for their entry. With the alliance discussions eventually stabilising, their hopes appear to have been dashed for now.

Prabhakar Tamilarasu

Flight of doubt

A last-minute dilemma gripped the Congress ahead of the formalisation of its alliance with the DMK. The agreement was expected to be signed around 5 pm, with a senior national office-bearer scheduled to arrive for the occasion. However, he neither informed the state unit about his absence nor clarified whether he had missed his flight, a move interpreted in party circles as a signal amid the negotiations. Sources said key leaders remained at the airport from around 4 pm as hectic talks continued. Congress allegedly sought a 20% share in local bodies, a demand the DMK firmly rejected.