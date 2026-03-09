Quarries using water channel as road to transport minerals, RDO to hold inquiry

MADURAI: Madurai RDO Karunakaran, is planning to hold an inquiry with the owners of quarries operating in Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk soon following complaints that they have been using the Vaguthamalai Odai as a pathway to transport minerals.

Speaking to TNIE, Karunakaran said that based on a letter from an Assistant Engineer of the Periyar Vaigai Basin, Andipatti, he is planning to conduct a meeting with quarry owners.

The Assistant Engineer, in his earlier letter, said, “The access channel carrying water from Vaguthamalai to the government-owned Karuppumaniyakaran tank has been encroached upon by unauthorized occupants. Under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks Act 2007, heavy vehicles are not permitted in tank supply channels. Therefore, they were instructed to create an alternative route that avoids the water pathway and transport minerals in compliance with mining regulations.”

When TNIE spoke to Mokkamayan, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Periyar Vaigai Irrigation, Andipatti, he said that based on a complaint received from a resident of Katchaikatti, M Gnanasekaran, the department conducted an inspection in September 2025 and found that quarry owners were using Vaguthamalai Odai as a pathway to transport minerals.