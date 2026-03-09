Ravi, Stalin and other leaders extend Women’s Day greetings

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties have extended wishes to the women’s fraternity on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Ravi paid floral tribute to the portrait of ancient Tamil poet Avvaiyar and in a post on X, said that Women’s Day celebrates the enduring spirit of women, symbolised by Avvaiyar, whose wisdom and leadership continue to inspire generations. He added that women embody courage, compassion and wisdom, and play a vital role in nurturing families and shaping the moral fabric of society.

Similarly, Stalin greeted women and encouraged them to break barriers and move forward with confidence. In his message, he said the ‘Dravidian model’ government would continue to stand by women at every step and support their progress.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his wishes to mothers, sisters and young girls. He praised the sacrifices made by women in supporting families and recalled that former CM J Jayalalithaa had introduced several pioneering schemes for women. He further promised that if the AIADMK returns power, women would receive a monthly assistance of `2,000 and the subsidised two-wheeler scheme for women would be revived to support their independence and mobility.