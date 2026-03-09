Residents demand separation of Kodakarai into separate panchayat

Adding that the block office at Anchetti is about 60 km from Kodakarai while the panchayat office at Doddamanju, is about 75 km away she urged that Kodakarai should either be separated to create a new panchayat or be merged with the nearby Bettamugilalam panchayat.

Demanding a Health Sub Centre (HSC) in the village while highlighting difficulties in accessing transport facilities, Deepa said, “We have only one bus facility which is operated by the forest department, for which, we need to pay Rs 80 for a single trip (one way) to Denkanikottai from our village, which many of us cannot afford to pay for.”

Another villager R Azhagappa (46) added that due to his poor financial situation, he was unable to send his daughter to school but sent his son to Dharmapuri district to complete his education by staying in a government hostel.

K Mallan (40) of Kodakarai Nagar demanded job opportunities and said the rural development department had sent a proposal last year to make Kodakarai a separate panchayat, but no action has been taken so far.

Health department sources told TNIE that Thalli MLA T Ramachandran has already given a letter to create a HSC at Kodakarai, which is currently under process. If it was opened, people would benefit. Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said that necessary action will be taken after checking with the respective departments.