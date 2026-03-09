Rs 300-crore worth meth, heroin and ganja seized in Ramanathapuram, two held

RAMANATHAPURAM: In the largest seizure of narcotic substances in the district since 2023, Q Branch police and Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) personnel confiscated 248kg of contraband items, including 19kg of methamphetamine, 10kg of heroin and 219kg of ganja, worth around `300 crore, near Mandapam on Sunday morning. The consignment was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in boats. Two persons have been arrested.
Sources said, acting on a tip off, Q branch and NIB personnel jointly conducted a vehicle inspection at Karikootam bus stop on the Madurai-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Mandapam and intercepted a goods vehicle. The two occupants acted in a suspicious manner, following which police checked the vehicle and found several cricket kits and plastic sacks.
Upon closer inspection, the personnel found packed bundles of methamphetamine, heroin and ganja. Police said that a total of 70 bigger and smaller packages were seized, which includes 19 packets that contained methamphetamine, 20 packets that contained heroin and 41 packets that contained ganja were seized.
The suspects — identified as Ibrahim Badusha (29) of Singarathoppu Valasai in Mandapam and Muhaideen Bayas Khan (27) of Alangara Thoppu in Mandapam — were taken in for interrogation. Sources said the two smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh. After inquiry, they were handed over to the NIB personnel, who produced them before a court and remanded them in judicial custody.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said this was the largest quantity of methamphetamine contraband seized in Ramanathapuram and also that this was the first time heroin was seized in recent years.