Rs 300-crore worth meth, heroin and ganja seized in Ramanathapuram, two held

Upon closer inspection, the personnel found packed bundles of methamphetamine, heroin and ganja. Police said that a total of 70 bigger and smaller packages were seized, which includes 19 packets that contained methamphetamine, 20 packets that contained heroin and 41 packets that contained ganja were seized.

The suspects — identified as Ibrahim Badusha (29) of Singarathoppu Valasai in Mandapam and Muhaideen Bayas Khan (27) of Alangara Thoppu in Mandapam — were taken in for interrogation. Sources said the two smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh. After inquiry, they were handed over to the NIB personnel, who produced them before a court and remanded them in judicial custody.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said this was the largest quantity of methamphetamine contraband seized in Ramanathapuram and also that this was the first time heroin was seized in recent years.