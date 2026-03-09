SDAT to hire consultant for Global Sports City

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has decided to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) to oversee the construction works on the Global Sports City in Semmencheri, and to ensure timely completion.

As per SDAT documents, bids have been floated for the appointment of a PMC who will review the design and ensure the works are carried out as per specifications. The consultant would also foresee delays and should take necessary corrective actions to meet the timeline. The scope of work includes reviewing progress, quality checks, and conducting frequent coordination meetings with SDAT and the contractor.