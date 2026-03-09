Tamil Nadu plans standardised framework to measure climate benefits of urban forestry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s expanding urban forestry initiatives may soon have a standardised system to measure their climate benefits, with a new roadmap proposing a methodology to quantify how tree planting helps mitigate climate change and strengthen urban resilience. The roadmap, prepared under the Indo-German Support Project for Climate Action in India, outlines a framework to assess the “climate co-benefits” of urban forestry programmes in the state. These include carbon sequestration, urban cooling, groundwater recharge, flood mitigation and biodiversity enhancement.

Urban forestry initiatives are primarily aimed at improving green cover and biodiversity, but they also deliver significant climate mitigation and adaptation benefits. However, these impacts have rarely been measured systematically, limiting their use in policy planning and climate reporting, the document notes.

I Anwardeen, principal chief conservator of forests and chief mission director of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, told TNIE that 14.16 crore seedlings were planted across the state between 2022-23 and 2025-26, covering a potential area of 1.28 lakh hectares. “Rough estimates show that 2-3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide are sequestered every year. We do not yet have specific data on the extent of urban plantations, but efforts are under way to segregate the data. Conservative estimates suggest around 25 lakh seedlings have been planted in urban areas so far, and another seven lakh are proposed this year. The primary challenge is the availability of land and subsequent maintenance,” he said.

The proposed methodology focuses on estimating both mitigation and adaptation benefits of urban forestry. For mitigation, it calculates carbon dioxide removal through biomass accumulation in trees, using field measurements such as diameter at breast height or default sequestration factors depending on data availability.