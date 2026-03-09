Tension in TN's Perumpathu as cops try to disperse protesters

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed in Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Sunday as district police attempted to remove BC and SC residents who were staging a roadside sit-in protest condemning the March 2 sickle attack by MBC youths in the area, in which two persons were killed and six others injured. Police also prevented members of BC organisations who were heading towards Perumpathu to stage a protest in connection with the incident.

When police attempted to remove the banner at the protest spot, women opposed it, stating that they were staging a peaceful sit-in protest on the roadside. Later, members of the BC community were allowed to enter the village and a demonstration was held. The protesters passed several resolutions, including a demand to arrest MBC persons who instigated the assailants. They also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the suspects do not secure bail in court until the completion of the trial. The protesters further demanded removal of the TASMAC from the area. The villagers resolved to submit a petition to Superintendent of Police V Prassannakumar on Monday. Around nine MBC youths went on a rampage in Perumpathu with sickles, killing John Mark, an SC man, and Trinath Kata, a migrant worker from Odisha.