TN Class 10 boy’s 4-wheel cycle made from scrap a hit

VELLORE: When a younger cousin of his dropped by a few days ago, 14-year-old K Sabarivasan had a surprise waiting. Sitting down instead for the usual games, the Class 10 student of Vani Vidyalaya in Katpadi showed him something he had built - a four-wheeler cycle made entirely from discarded materials, replete with a steering system and two pedals.

The cousins are now the talk of Arumparuthy as they rode around together on the unusual vehicle, which can carry two persons.

“My son made it entirely from scratch,” said a proud Kathirvel, Sabari’s father, who works with a crane operator.

Sabari says his fascination with vehicles began at a younger age. Cars especially caught his attention. Curious about how they worked, he said he would keenly observe their design and the functioning of different parts.