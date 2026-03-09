TN govt polytechnics to offer 15 emerging tech courses

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) is set to introduce new Industry 4.0 oriented advanced skill training courses in government polytechnic colleges across the state. The courses will be offered as electives and advanced skill certification programmes for diploma students from the 2026-27 academic year, according to DoTE director S Visakan.

A total of 15 industry-relevant courses have been proposed to help students acquire skills in emerging technologies and modern industrial practices. The courses include Innovation and Design Thinking, Product Design and Development, Product Verification and Analysis, Automobile Maintenance, Advanced Automobile Technology, Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology, Internet of Things, CNC Milling Machine Programming, CNC Lathe Programming, Additive Manufacturing Process and Technology, Welding Technology, Advanced Painting Technology, Process Control and Automation, Robotics Programming - Material Handling, and Advanced Plumbing. These courses will be incorporated into the curriculum as electives or add-on certification programmes. Both certificate and diploma programmes will be offered in these subjects.

The DoTE is already establishing centres of excellence (CoEs) in 54 government polytechnic colleges to provide hands-on training in advanced technologies at a cost of `2,500 crore. According to officials, the initiative is expected to benefit nearly 36,000 students every year.