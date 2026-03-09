TN labourer declared brain dead after accident donates organs

Baskaran's mother, Visalatchi died due to health complications a few days ago, and the family was preparing to conduct the 16-day death rituals on Sunday. For that, Baskaran, along with his wife, sister and child, had gone to Udumalpet by car on Friday. While returning, they met with an accident. Baskaran, who suffered a severe head injury was admitted to the Madathukkulam GH and then referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday, around 2.15 am where he was subsequently declared brain dead. The doctors spoke to his family about donating his vital organs, who gave their consent.

Under the guidance of the Tamil Nadu Organ Transplant Commission, Baskaran's liver and eyes were harvested and sent to two separate private hospitals in Coimbatore. Baskaran's mortal remains were handed over to the family with state honours on Sunday.