TN municipal workers protest revenue dept officials’ posting in corporation posts

COIMBATORE: Members of the Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Ministerial Workers Association have strongly criticised the appointment of officials from the Revenue Department to key posts in municipal corporations, stating that the move undermines the promotion prospects of existing municipal staff.

In a representation sent to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, the association urged the government to fill vacant posts in municipal corporations through promotions from within the municipal administration rather than appointing officials from other departments.

According to the association, ministerial staff working in local bodies have long been demanding that vacant positions be filled through internal promotions. However, the practice of appointing sub-collectors from the Revenue Department as assistant commissioners has continued, they said.

Recently, Narmada was appointed as Assistant Commissioner for the West Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), while Dakshinamoorthy was posted to the East Zone.

Similarly, Muthu Murugesa Pandian, who previously served as District Supply Officer in Madurai, has been appointed Assistant Commissioner for the Ariyamangalam Zone in the Tiruchi City Municipal Corporation.