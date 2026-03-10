18-year-old girl from Thiruparankundram bags AIR 1 in CA exam

MADURAI: An 18-year-old student from Thiruparankundram in Madurai district has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Foundation examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of which were announced on Sunday.

P P Logapriya emerged as the national topper by scoring 366 out of 400 marks in the examination held in January 2026. Around one lakh candidates appeared for the exam across the country, of which nearly 21,000 candidates cleared the test.

The CA Foundation examination comprised four papers: Accounting, Business Laws, Quantitative Aptitude (which included Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics), and Business Economics. Logapriya’s outstanding performance placed her at the top among candidates nationwide.

Logapriya had earlier secured 598 out of 600 marks in the Class XII board examinations, the results of which were announced in May 2025.

Speaking to TNIE, Logapriya said that becoming a Chartered Accountant has been her dream since childhood. She said she underwent coaching at a private centre in Chennai while preparing for the examination.

“Though I had classes from 8 am to 6 pm, I made it a point to revise my subjects every day. I also prepared consistently for weekly tests. Continuous preparation and proper guidance from the coaching centre helped me achieve this success. It is difficult to prepare at the last minute for such exams. Consistency in studying and practising mock tests is very important,” she said.

She added that her parents' support helped her stay physically and mentally strong while preparing for the examination.