2,000 Hyundai cars exported to Gulf likely to return

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI : With the war in West Asia showing no signs of letting up, a consignment of about 2,000 Hyundai cars exported to Gulf destinations from India may be rerouted back to the Chennai Port. The vehicles were shipped through Sri Lanka’s Port of Hambantota for onward movement to West Asia, but uncertainty around navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea routes forced this carrier, along with other shipping lines, to reconsider sailings and cargo movements, a Chennai Port official told TNIE.

The disruption is already strangling container traffic linked to Gulf trade. Nearly 4,000 containers have been rerouted back from Gulf routes, including 1,800 originating from Chennai, according to port sources.

The escalating conflict in the region has disrupted key maritime routes and jeopardised export deliveries into markets in West Asia and Europe. Sources said that Indian exporters are counting huge losses.

Since the conflict began on February 28, vessel movements from ports in Tamil Nadu have slowed down. Officials said the Thoothukudi VO Chidambaranar Port has taken a huge toll. Containerised cargoes such as garments, home textiles, food, egg, casting and others are ferried directly to Gulf countries from Thoothukudi.

The vessel Zhong Gu Tai Yuan that loaded nearly 250 containers from VOC port on February 28, was stuck mid-sea, and has offloaded the containers at Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai, said sources.