Ajithkumar custodial death: Judge closes gold theft case against deceased

MADURAI: Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate K Selvapandi on Monday closed the jewel theft case linked to the custodial torture of temple guard B Ajithkumar as “untraced”. The case pertains to the theft of nine sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to JP Nikitha who had visited the Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga with her mother in June 2025.

During the investigation into the theft, B Ajithkumar was taken in for questioning by a special police team. He was allegedly subjected to custodial torture and later died.

The CBI later filed a final report stating that the theft case remained untraced as there were no clues about the persons involved in the theft. Based on the report, the court summoned Nikitha and sought her response. On Monday, she endorsed that she has no objection to the case being closed.

Addressing the media, Nikitha said she had initially suspected Ajithkumar as she had handed over the keys of her car (which contained the jewels) to him. However, later Ajithkumar told her that he could not drive and had given the keys to another driver who was not reachable at the time, she said.