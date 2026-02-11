Ajithkumar custodial death case: Court summons complainant Nikitha over theft case against victim

MADURAI: The Madurai District Court has summoned JP Nikitha, the complainant of the theft case in which B Ajithkumar (29) — a temple guard of Madapuram Badrakaliamman temple — was allegedly tortured to death by a special team of police in June last year.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Madurai K Selvapandi summoned Nikitha based on the closure report filed by the CBI on her complaint on February 4. She has been directed to appear before the court on March 4.

Ajithkumar was brutally assaulted by the police when he was interrogated for the theft of nine sovereigns of gold jewellery of Nikitha, who had visited the temple in June 2025. Following his death, the CBI filed separate FIRs — one for custodial death and another for theft. While it chargesheeted 10 policemen, including a DSP, in the custodial death case in August and December, it informed the Madras High Court recently that it had closed Nikitha’s complaint allegedly due to lack of evidence.

The HC, hearing a batch of bail petitions by four of the accused policemen, expressed shock and questioned CBI about whether it was taking action against Nikitha. The trial in the custodial death case is pending before V Additional District and Sessions Judge R Joseph Joy.