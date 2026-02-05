Ajithkumar custodial death case: Victim's mother demands legal action against theft case complainant

SIVAGANGA: In the wake of the CBI informing the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that it had closed the theft case filed against a victim in an alleged custodial torture case, the mother of the deceased, B Malathy, on Thursday demanded legal action against the complainant of the theft case.

The CBI on Wednesday informed the court that it has closed the theft case filed by J Nikitha against B Ajithkumar (29), a temple guard of Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple in Sivaganga, who was allegedly tortured to death by a special police team during interrogation in June 2025.

Addressing media persons, Malathy asked how Nikitha informed the police that Ajithkumar had committed the crime and how the police confirmed he had committed it and brutally assaulted him. "Was my son a terrorist? He wasn't even provided water to drink. Is there any law that prevents the police from providing water and food to an 'accused'? Aren't they human? Why did they brutally assault him to death in a false case?" she cried before the media.

She further said they needed answers to questions like on whose direction the police personnel had beaten him to death and who was the authority behind the incident. The arrested policemen in the custodial death case must not be released, and no one responsible for the incident should be spared, she said.