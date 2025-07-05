Congress alleges BJP-Nikita link in Ajithkumar custodial murder, Nainar rejects it

SIVAGANGA: A slugfest broke out between TNCC and BJP on Friday over the alleged political affiliation of JP Nikita, on whose theft complaint security guard B Ajithkumar was picked up by police and allegedly assaulted, leading to his death.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Ajithkumar's family, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said Nikita had played a role in organising the recently held Murugan Maanadu in Madurai. He also mentioned that she is a follower of BJP leader K Annamalai.

TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, who also visited Ajithkumar's family, responded to media queries about this. When a reporter asked him about a picture of Annamalai posing with a person presumed to be Nikita, Nainar said he was not aware of the development. Further, he said anyone can take photos with a politician in public life, and it does not imply they are associated with the party. Also, he denied Nikita's role in the Murugan Maanadu.