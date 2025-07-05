Congress alleges BJP-Nikita link in Ajithkumar custodial murder, Nainar rejects it

SIVAGANGA: A slugfest broke out between TNCC and BJP on Friday over the alleged political affiliation of JP Nikita, on whose theft complaint security guard B Ajithkumar was picked up by police and allegedly assaulted, leading to his death.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Ajithkumar's family, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said Nikita had played a role in organising the recently held Murugan Maanadu in Madurai. He also mentioned that she is a follower of BJP leader K Annamalai.
TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, who also visited Ajithkumar's family, responded to media queries about this. When a reporter asked him about a picture of Annamalai posing with a person presumed to be Nikita, Nainar said he was not aware of the development. Further, he said anyone can take photos with a politician in public life, and it does not imply they are associated with the party. Also, he denied Nikita's role in the Murugan Maanadu.
Inquest continues
Earlier in the day, sub inspector Ramachandran, who took away CCTV footage from the Madapuram temple, where Ajithkumar was beaten up by police personnel, and two doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital who conducted the postmortem deposed before IV Additional district judge who is holding an inquest into Ajithkumar's death as per the directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
Iyyanar, in whose auto Ajithkumar was taken to Thirupuvanam hospital, also stated to the judge. Personnel from the Thirupuvanam police station, who also appeared before the judge, stated they had no role in Ajithkumar's torture.
Further, counsel for the victim's family Ganeshkumar, appealed to people who may have witnessed the brutal assault on Ajithkumar to come forward and depose before the judge. Addressing media, he said the sixth police personnel involved in the incident is also likely to be arrested. The family of Ajithkumar also requested the government to post his brother Naveenkumar at Aavin Madurai instead of Karaikudi.