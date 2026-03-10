Danger! Electric jolts from kids' park equipment at Krishnampathy lakefront

COIMBATORE: In a chilling reminder of a child's electrocution in a park near Saravanampatti two years ago, the children's play area along the Krishnampathy Lake shore is posing a similar danger, with several people receiving mild electric shocks from play equipment.

Visitors to the lakefront accused the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) of negligence despite repeated complaints.

The lakefront, developed under the Smart City projects, features several public amenities including pedestrian pathways, gardens, parks and designated play areas for children. However, the children's park at the Krishnampathy lakefront has recently become a cause of worry for locals after multiple people reported experiencing a sudden jolt or mild electric shock while using the play equipment.

Following the complaints, security personnel stationed at the lakefront temporarily closed the children's play area by cordoning it off with nets and ropes to prevent children and visitors from using the equipment.

Locals said they had repeatedly informed civic officials about the issue and urged them to inspect the park for possible electrical leakage. However, weeks have passed without any visible action from the authorities.

"We were shocked when our children told us they felt a jolt while using the slides and other equipment. At first, we thought it might be an isolated incident, but several parents reported similar experiences," said R Karthik, a resident of the area. "For safety, the guards have closed the play area, but the authorities have still not inspected it properly."