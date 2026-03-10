DMK's Tiruchi Siva among six elected to RS unopposed

CHENNAI: DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and J Constandine Ravindran, AIADMK’s M Thambi Durai, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, Congress’ Christopher Manickam, and DMDK’s LK Sudhish were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, as the number of nominees matched the number of vacancies.

As only six valid nominations were filed for the six vacant seats, the returning officer declared all six candidates elected unopposed. Following the announcement, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai congratulated the newly elected MPs of the INDIA bloc.

In a post on X, he said their voices would uphold democracy, the rights of states and the welfare of the people. After receiving his certificate from the returning officer at the secretariat, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the AIADMK-led NDA would register a massive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections by securing at least 200 seats.

He claimed that people across sections, including women, parents, farmers, weavers, government employees and teachers, were angry with the DMK government. Anbumani also stated that more parties may join the NDA bloc soon.