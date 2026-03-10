In a first, PFC invites tender to install 1.25 lakh smart meters across TN

CHENNAI: PFC Consulting Limited, under the Union Ministry of Power, has invited bids to appoint Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service providers to install 1.25 lakh smart meters in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai regions under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The project, meant for government and local body office service connections, is estimated to cost Rs 112 crore.

This is the first time separate tenders have been floated in Tamil Nadu through PFC Consulting Limited for the installation of smart meters. In several other states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, similar installations in government and local body offices have already been taken up through PFC.

According to the tender documents accessed by TNIE, the project includes the installation of 90,000 single-phase low-tension (LT) smart meters and 35,000 three-phase whole-current LT smart meters. The entire project has to be completed within 10 months.

The selected service provider will be responsible for the supply, installation and commissioning of the meters under the project aimed at improving power distribution and monitoring electricity consumption. The bidder must also provide field management services for 93 months for the operation and maintenance of the AMI system. The system must store data for 10 years, with data archiving to be carried out every 180 days.