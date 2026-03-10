Kerala YouTubers booked for shooting reel in Kovai bus terminus

COIMBATORE: The Kattoor police in Coimbatore city have booked a case against two YouTubers from Kerala after they allegedly filmed and posted objectionable social media reels at the busy Gandhipuram bus terminus, triggering public outrage.

According to the police, the videos were recorded by Jismon Saji and Jithu Saji, who run social media accounts and frequently upload reels online. In one of the videos recorded at the bus stand, the YouTuber was seen wearing a saree and running around the premises while filming a reel. In another clip, he was seen dancing with another person inside the terminal. The videos were later shared on social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from viewers.

Several commuters and members of the public expressed discomfort over the manner in which the videos were shot in a crowded public place. Many took to social media to condemn the act and urged the police to take action against the duo for causing nuisance and inconvenience to people at the bus stand.