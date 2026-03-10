Kin handed wrong body in mix-up at Kovai GH

COIMBATORE: In a bizarre mix-up of patient files, a 63-year-old man from Pollachi, who was reported dead at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), leading his family to take the the wrong 'unknown body' for last rites on Monday, until a video surfaced proving he was alive.

Following the confusion, the body, which had been mistakenly handed over was taken back to CMCH. Sources said the mix-up was caused by errors in recording the patient's identity by the police and confirming the identities by the family members.

The family, who were preparing his last rites, confirmed it was not him and returned it to the hospital with police assistance.

According to sources, Maruthamuthu (63), a resident of Rajendrapuram near Bethanaickenur, Kottoor in Pollachi, was allegedly found unconscious on Friday and was rushed to the Pollachi Government Hospital. After treatment, he regained consciousness and allegedly escaped the hospital without informing anyone.

Meanwhile, police personnel had collected only his son's contact number, which was erroneously noted in the file of another patient who resembled Maruthamuthu and was also undergoing treatment at Pollachi GH.

While referring the unidentified patient to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the contact details of Maruthamuthu's family was attached to the wrong file due to which Maruthamuthu's family was informed of the unidentified person's death on Saturday.