Lift malfunction at Swamimalai temple: Minister ‘pushes’ private firm staff, video goes viral

THANJAVUR: A video clip of HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu pushing the staff of a private firm which had installed a pair of lifts at Swamimalai temple went viral on Monday. The minister inaugurated the elevators installed at a cost of Rs 3.55 crore, and when one of them didn’t function, Sekarbabu pushed an employee of the firm.

According to officials, each lift has been set up to carry 13 persons at a given time and can be operated 25 times in an hour.

Talking to reporters, Sekarbabu said the lifts will be of great help to senior citizens and those who find it difficult to walk. He also listed development works taken up at the six abodes of Lord Murugan such as Palani, Tiruchendur, Thiruparankundram and Tiruttani.

To a question, the minister said preliminary works to perform consecration at 12 temples in Kumbakonam connected to the Mahamaham festival have commenced. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan and Papanasam MLA M H Jawahirullah were present.