Madras HC orders removal of private colleges’ encroachments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tiruvallur district administration to take action for removing the encroachments made on government land by a private group of educational institutions within 12 weeks.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and K Surender passed the order on Monday on a petition filed by Konambedu Grama Podhu Nala Sangam.

It said all the encroachments made on about 2,476 square metres, as per the report of the district collector, shall be cleared within the time frame set by the court. The status report filed by the collector noted an inspection held by the district revenue officer found that encroachments have been made on 2,476 square metres on Sarkar Poramboke land.

The jurisdictional tahsildar and the commissioner of Avadi municipal corporation were instructed to remove the encroachments made by the educational institutions by following the procedures of the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, the report said.

The court, in its earlier order, had directed the collector to conduct a survey and identify the encroachments and file a proper status report with all details.